Campari, up and down in the Stock Exchange

Campari swing at Piazza Affari. Today the stock opens at -1.6% while yesterday it closed at +3.7% with a boost triggered by the anticipation of the cut of 10% of the workforce equal to about 500 employees less as part of the cost reduction plan of the new ceo, Simon Hunt. Mediobanca Research confirms its outperforming rating, expecting an improvement in revenues, in line with consensus estimates,...