Fedrigoni invests in startup Papkot

The Fedrigoni group, which is globally active in the production of special papers for packaging and other creative applications, self-adhesive labels, graphic media for visual communication and Rfid, has announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Papkot, The start-up that developed the first large-scale technology to coat paper with the same properties as plastic, converting silicone and cellulose...