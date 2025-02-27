Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Fedrigoni invests in startup Papkot
The aim is to drive the plastic-to-fiber transition in sustainable packaging
The Fedrigoni group, which is globally active in the production of special papers for packaging and other creative applications, self-adhesive labels, graphic media for visual communication and Rfid, has announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Papkot, The start-up that developed the first large-scale technology to coat paper with the same properties as plastic, converting silicone and cellulose...
EFA News - European Food Agency
