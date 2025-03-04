Modula: the new system manages up to 180 boxes per hour

Flexibility, customization and speed: these are just some of the main features of Flexibox by Modula SpA, the new automated vertical storage system that aims to redefine the standards of the picking sector. Designed to meet the needs of dynamic and complex sectors such as retail, e-commerce, automotive and large-scale distribution, Flexibox is the new proposal of the Italian intralogistics company: a cutting-edge solution that combines operational efficiency, scalability and technological innovation, guaranteeing excellent performance.

The system can handle up to 180 boxes per hour, optimizing picking operations thanks to the unique ability to simultaneously pick from nine boxes per cycle. This approach drastically reduces picking times and procedures, increasing speed and streamlining processes. In addition, Flexibox offers native scalability: companies can start with a single unit and add additional modules as needed, easily adapting to volume growth.

Flexibox was previewed to journalists at the press conference held on Friday 28 February, at the Fiorano Modenese plant; the meeting was attended by Franco Stefani (photo), founder and president; Massimiliano Gigli , CEO and Market operation director; Claudio Formaggio , R&D manager of Modula. The system will then be “on display” at the Mecspe fair, scheduled in Bologna from 5 to 7 March, where Modula will exhibit in hall 29, stand C20.

Thanks to a compact and optimised design, Flexibox allows you to store hundreds of standard boxes (600 x 400 millimetres) in extremely small spaces. This feature maximises the use of work environments and rationalises the management of space and time, making the new storage system ideal for companies with structural or logistical constraints. Furthermore, it is possible to make the most of its height, up to 20 metres, overcoming the limits of other market solutions, which often do not reach these levels.

The “technological heart” is decisive, namely the central elevator and the telescopic fork, tools designed and governed to increase performance and ensure smoother and more precise picking. Thanks to the immediate call functionality, Flexibox allows you to call a single item directly in the bay, bypassing any complex orders: an ideal solution for managing specific requests in record time. The robust and simplified mechanics minimize maintenance times and reduce machine downtime, improving operational continuity and promoting the return on the economic investment.

Flexibox also stands out for the possibility of easily combining it with other Modula systems, such as Modula Lift, to manage products of any size and weight. This integration allows companies to optimize processes even in the most diverse contexts. Furthermore, the system can be installed close to production lines or near the points of use of the material, reducing the need to concentrate everything in the central warehouse.

Another strong point of Flexibox is the compatibility not only with Modula's Wmw software, but also with third-party applications, such as conveyors, Amr and robots. This versatility guarantees a smooth integration with existing processes and allows companies to adapt Flexibox to their operational needs.

The vertical storage system is designed with particular attention to ergonomics and environmental sustainability. The operator bay is built, in fact, with the aim of ensuring an optimal working height, reducing physical effort and increasing operator safety. Furthermore, thanks to its reduced energy consumption, Flexibox represents a responsible “green” choice, in line with the growing demands for sustainability of the market and society.

Flexibox's versatility is also expressed through the numerous available configurations: internal or external bays, single or double loading level, and the "Smart preparation" mode for order pre-preparation, designed to meet the demands of a market increasingly oriented towards operational efficiency. Here too, a flexibility emerges that makes Flexibox a scalable and customizable proposal, suitable for players operating in sectors characterized by growing volumes and structured activities.

“Modula Flexibox", explain the company Modula SpA, "represents a strategic choice for those who want to innovate their processes, improve warehouse management, reduce costs and guarantee rapid response times. Thanks to the combination of innovative design, high performance and attention to the environment, the system that we are launching at the Mecspe fair is the ideal partner to face the challenges of modern logistics, remaining competitive in a constantly evolving market".