xFarm Technologies together with Bühler for sustainability monitoring

xFarm Technologies, the Swiss tech company specializing in the digitalization of the agri-food sector, which supports more than 500,000 farms every day on a total surface area of 8.3 million hectares, announces its partnership with Bühler, a Swiss multinational leader in the development and production of plants and equipment, active in more than 140 countries. The goal is to provide agri-food companies with cutting-edge environmental measurement tools for the entire supply chain, using primary data collection to monitor all impacts.

In the agri-food industry, 70-90% of the final product's CO2e environmental impact occurs at field level. These are the so-called scope 3 emissions. For this reason, in order to have a detailed overview of the situation, it is essential to have primary data not only on food processing, but also on the cultivation of raw materials.

The two Swiss companies have decided to join forces to provide food companies with digital tools to monitor the environmental impact of their products, collecting data along the entire supply chain, from field to shelf, through processing. This will allow them to identify the main sources of emissions and implement actions to reduce them, in line with Bühler's 50-50-50 objectives, which aim to reduce waste and energy and water consumption by 50% respectively.

Through this partnership, xFarm Technologies and Bühler will work together to provide agribusinesses with primary data useful for quantifying water use and emissions, both in the field and during food processing operations. Indeed, xFarm Technologies specializes in providing information at the farm level and its proprietary platform, xFarm, allows agribusinesses to monitor all their activities by automatically recording agricultural processes and calculating their impact. On the other hand, Bühler's Environmental Quantification Services allow their customers to measure their environmental impact during the food processing phase. By approaching sustainability from a data-driven perspective, food businesses improve data transparency and traceability, thus adding value to the final product.

"I am delighted to be entering into this partnership. Our first contact dates back to 2018, when xFarm Technologies joined the MassChallengeSwitzerland team, and since then it has significantly increased its capabilities and reach. It can play an important role in helping our customers understand the impact of their agricultural footprint," says Ian Roberts , CTO of Bühler.

"I am very proud to work with a Swiss excellence like Bühler that, like xFarm Technologies, strongly believes in investing in research, development and innovation. This partnership represents a great opportunity for all the actors in the agri-food industry who want to have an end-to-end vision of what happens along the supply chain, from the field to the shelf", says Matteo Vanotti , CEO of xFarm Technologies. "We started as a company created by farmers for farmers, now we have a base of over 500,000 farmers and we work with more than 100 supply chains: this is another step forward to cover the entire food production process and make it more sustainable".