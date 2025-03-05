Campari, positive results in 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Board of Directors of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. approved yesterday evening at closed markets the annual report to 31 december 2024. Despite the challenging environment, says the official statement, the group has "again achieved positive results" with organic sales growth of 2.4% and "outperforming its competitors". The results have satisfied the market that is rewarding the stock, up 5.2% on the...