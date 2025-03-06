Colavita Usa gorges on Italian pasta and tomato

Colavita Usa, one of the main American distributors of Italian specialties, has acquired Vitelli Foods, owner of the historic Luigi Vitelli brand, the first Italian food brand ever registered overseas. In this way, the star-spangled group becomes the third importer of Italian pasta in the United States.

"Luigi Vitelli is an iconic brand that we want to preserve and introduce to new generations, continuing the great work done by Claudia Vitelli and Roy Taormina ," says Giovanni Colavita , CEO of Colavita USA. "I have known Claudia for years and have always respected and admired what she has built, preserving the great family tradition that we share. The importance of the Vitelli brand for the history of Italian food in this country is truly unmatched," continues Colavita . "In fact, this year marks the 125th anniversary of Vitelli's membership in the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the United States, an organization that counts Amerigo Vitelli among its founders."

The acquisition of Vitelli Foods follows the integration into Colavita of the Californian company O Olive Oil & Vinegar, a producer of Californian vinegar and organic extra virgin olive oil, confirming the group's ambition to invest in quality products, more or less attributable to the Mediterranean tradition.