Campbell’s is no longer the usual soup

Campbell’s, the undisputed American giant of canned soups, today lowered its annual sales and profit forecasts, pointing to weak snack demand and intense competition from cheaper private brands. The company’s shares are down 3.1%, after Campbell’s also missed second quarter sales estimates.For the quarter ended january 26, net sales increased by 9% to $2.7 billion and decreased by 2% on an organic basis...