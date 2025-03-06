All'Antico Vinaio: opening in Beverly Hills

An iconic spot for fashion and film lovers, Beverly Hills has also seen the rise of a new location for Antico Vinaio, an Italian sandwich chain. This is the third opening in Los Angeles, the most important, at 419 N Beverly Drive, in the heart of the city, adding to the current locations in Los Angeles County in Venice and Koreatown.

Since its founding in Florence in 1989 by the Mazzanti family , Antico Vinaio has become a global phenomenon, thanks to the intuitions of Tommaso Mazzanti . "Opening a location in Beverly Hills is a dream come true. Bringing the authentic flavors of Florence and Italy to Los Angeles, preparing our schiacciate every day with fresh ingredients, is what makes us unique, to give a Real Italian experience to our customers. We can't wait to start this new adventure in this iconic city, it's an honor and a privilege for me to be here", said Mazzanti .

Among the great classics most appreciated by customers on the menu, it is worth mentioning La Schiacciata Del Boss, La Toscana, to which is added the special dedicated to Beverly Hills made with parmesan cream, culatello and truffle cream.

The Beverly Hills location is in chronological order the latest important location in an expansion process of All'Antico Vinaio in the United States, born from the collaboration with the Bastianich family , already present with seven locations in New York and one in Las Vegas. A presence in the United States in rapid growth with a new imminent opening in New York, two new locations announced in Nashville and two more in Los Angeles, and the first one in Miami coming soon. An expansion plan that will include, in addition to those already declared, a further 5 openings in 2025 in cities where All'Antico Vinaio is not yet present.

To date, the All'Antico Vinaio Usa group has almost 200 employees with a turnover of 20 million in 2024 and a forecast of approximately 35 million dollars in 2025. The chain was founded in 1989 in Florence by the Mazzanti family. In 2014, it was the most reviewed restaurant in the world on Trip Advisor. To date, All'Antico Vinaio is present in almost all of Italy, in the United States, in the United Arab Emirates and is preparing to expand throughout Europe.