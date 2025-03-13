Trump: "200% tariffs on EU alcohol"

The threat this time is really serious and - although expressed informally - if put into practice it would have truly unpredictable consequences. In a post on Truth, the social network he himself created, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump threatened the imposition of a maxi-tariff of 200% on any alcoholic beverage produced in the European Union, if the latter does not remove the duties on American whiskey.

“"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States", Trump declared, “has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky.”

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES [in capital letters in the post, Ed.]. This," the president concludes, "will be great for Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S."