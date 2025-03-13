Grana Padano: new export record in 2024, with almost 2.7 million wheels

The Grana Padano Cheese Protection Consortium is ready to celebrate a new export record that consolidates the constant growth of the most consumed PDO in the world. In 2024, in fact, 2,685,541 wheels were exported, equal to 52% of total production, with an increase of 9.15% compared to the previous year. The increase in exports led to the growth of 225,161 more forms, a figure that represents 4.3% of the branded production of 2024, further consolidating the presence of Grana Padano on international markets.

On the export podium, Germany confirms its position as the main market with 634,000 wheels, equal to 23.6% of the total exported. France follows with 319,000 wheels and the United States with 215,000 wheels. Completing the top ten recipient countries are Spain (163,000 wheels), the United Kingdom (149,000 wheels), Switzerland (146,000 wheels), Belgium (107,000 wheels), the Netherlands (98,000 wheels), Austria (91,000 wheels) and Canada (77,000 wheels). Outside the Top Ten, Sweden ranks eleventh with 70,000 wheels, followed by Poland with 64,000 wheels, Greece with 53,000 wheels, Denmark with 48,000 wheels and Romania with 43,000 wheels.

Stefano Berni , general manager of the Consortium, comments with satisfaction on the data: “Grana Padano continues to confirm its global leadership, with growth that does not stop, even in the most mature international markets. We are proud to see our PDO cheese so appreciated throughout the world. The increase in exports will allow us to further strengthen our commitment to protecting and promoting our product”.

The US tariffs would therefore be “a disaster and an incomprehensible act”, continues Berni , “which would especially harm American consumers who elected Trump as president of the United States”.