EU approves purchase of Cigierre by QuattroR

The EU Commission today authorised the acquisition of Cigierre by QuattroR and BC Partners. According to the official statement from Brussels, "the European Commission has approved, under the EU merger regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Cigierre-Compagnia Generale Ristorazione S.p.a. by QuattroR SGR S.p.a, both Italian, and BC European Capital IX, Investment fund recommended by UK-based BC Partners LLP". The transaction, the note points out, "concerns mainly the management of restaurants".

The Commission, states in the memo, "has concluded that the notified transaction does not raise competition concerns given the limited market positions of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction. The notified transaction has been examined under the simplified merger procedure".

Cigierre is a holding company specialized in restaurant brands that own well-known labels such as Old Wild West but also Wiener Haus, Shi’s, America Grafiti, Smashie and Pizzikotto. Last January the QuattroR fund, chaired by Franco Valeri and led by Francesco Conte, declared itself ready to enter Old Wild West with a minority stake of around 20% through a capital increase.