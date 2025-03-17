xFarm Technologies: Brazil, the new frontier

xFarm Technologies, a leading tech company in the digitalization of agriculture that supports more than 500,000 farms every day together with an ecosystem of over one hundred large companies on a total surface area of 8.3 million hectares, has announced a strategic operation to join forces with Checkplant, an agritech company specialized in field management and monitoring solutions based in Brazil, a major producer of coffee, sugar cane, soy, cereals and legumes, whose agri-food exports in 2024 were worth approximately 160 billion dollars.

Over the years, xFarm Technologies has established itself as a pan-European leader in providing digitalization services to its B2B customers and small farms, and last October it raised €36 million in a Series C financing round. For its part, Checkplant, which operates in strategic areas for Brazilian agriculture such as the states of Mato Grosso, Bahia, Paraná and Goias, has an important track record and a portfolio of large agricultural companies among its customers, covering 50% of the total cotton plantation area and 11% of the total soy plantation area in Brazil. xFarm Technologies already has a Brazilian team spread across the country, working on numerous projects focused on traceability, regenerative agriculture and MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, Verification). This operation paves the way for the technology company to extend its reach in Latin America, making it an even more reliable partner for companies looking to digitalize their entire supply chain internationally. On the other hand, it allows Checkplant to further expand and improve the services it has been providing for over twenty years.

"I am thrilled to announce this transaction with Checkplant, a company with such an important track record and with whom we share not only an approach to agriculture, but also a vast experience and many values. Brazil is a global agricultural powerhouse, and now we will be able to scale our operations much faster in this country, where we have the opportunity to implement everything we are doing in the European market to help our B2B customers cover the entire supply chain and ensure greater traceability and sustainability, including through regenerative agriculture practices. Farmers around the world are facing enormous challenges today and our goal has always been to be their ally on a global scale", explains Matteo Cunial , Cro of xFarm Technologies.

"From the first conversations with the xFarm Technologies team, I saw the potential to take this project to the next level, seeing opportunities that we had not been able to realize on our own. We are now expanding and advancing our mission to provide innovative solutions that transform agriculture. Together, we combine our experience in the Brazilian agribusiness sector with the global vision and advanced technology of xFarm Technologies. As a single company, we are better positioned to serve farmers across all segments with tools that increase efficiency, promote sustainability and create value at every stage of production. We are ready to take digital agriculture to unprecedented levels, benefiting farmers and the entire production chain," comments André Cantarelli , CEO of Checkplant.

The two companies are highly complementary and together will cover more than 12 million hectares worldwide. Both have proprietary platforms, xFarm and Farmbox, which provide DSS (Decision Support Systems), agronomic models and a range of solutions that enable farmers to make data-driven decisions and track all their activities. While xFarm Technologies has extensive experience working with small and medium-sized farms and supply chain projects, the Checkplant team is very strong in working with farms of over 1000 hectares. Working together, the xFarm Technologies and Checkplant teams will help bring digital agriculture to more people, providing high-level services that help increase productivity, sustainability, traceability and, last but not least, the added value of agricultural products.