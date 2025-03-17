Eataly makes happy the member of Tamburi investment parners

"Eataly, an excellent year, with increased turnover and more than 50 million ebitda, thanks to a very effective management that has managed in a short time to relaunch the high positioning of the brand and products, To continue development with new openings and new formats, and to lay the foundations for further growth in both existing and new countries". This is what we read in the letter sent to shareholders by Giovanni Tamburi, president and a.d. of Tamburi Investment Partners, of which Eataly is a shareholder.

Eataly, as we recall, part of the Investindustrial group, closed 2024 with revenues up 4.3% to 684 million and an ebitda of more than 50 million, with an ebitda margin of 7.8%: the ratio between net financial position and ebitda is instead 1.6x.

In Tip’s letter to shareholders, Tamburi returns to the private equity theme, a sector that has been driving M&A for 30 years but now shows signs of slowing. "The mechanism is getting stuck", observes the investor, citing difficulties in collection, complex disposals, high costs and less access to credit for leverage transactions. Despite everything, Tip, writes Tamburi, with over 220 acquisitions in its holdings and a low leverage, will continue to invest in promising companies. "Therefore -concludes the letter to the shareholders of Tip- we allow ourselves to emphasize, once again, the uniqueness, objective value and intrinsic quality of the crucible of excellence that make up the TIP group", citing "the ability to build, propose and intercept Alpitour and Eataly experiences".