Chef Express: food hall inaugurated in Padua station (Italy)

Chef Express, the company that manages all the catering activities of the Cremonini Group, officially inaugurated today the new food hall in the Padua station, a strategic hub for transport in the North-East with important development prospects with the High Speed. The ribbon cutting was attended by the mayor Sergio Giordani , and the councilor for Productive Activities Antonio Bressa , in addition to the top management of Rfi-Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, Altarea Italia and Chef Express.

The new premises at Padua station required an investment of approximately 2 million Euros by Chef Express, allowed the valorisation of a previously unused area, and were created in partnership with Altarea Italia, the company that owns the commercial and advertising valorisation rights.

The food and beverage outlets inaugurated today are spread over two levels along the east wing of the station, between the square and platform 1; a further offering will soon be added in the central body facing the platforms. The new outlets guarantee a diversified and complementary offering for travellers through an Italico-branded bar-cafeteria, a McDonald's fast food restaurant, and an Alice Pizza pizzeria, which is scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

Around 60 people will work in the new premises in Padua.



Mayor Giordani emphasizes: "Padova is one of the most important stations in terms of number of travellers in all of northern Italy and therefore the offer of quality services is very important. With this complex initiative by Chef Express, which I thank, the welcome also of the many tourists, as well as of the thousands of commuters who frequent it every day makes a significant leap in quality and makes our station not only a transit point but also a place where it is possible to take a break in complete tranquility in a comfortable and pleasant context. A path that will continue in the future also in view, hopefully as soon as possible, of the arrival of the high-speed train that will involve a complete redevelopment of the entire area".

Councilor Bressa comments: “Thanks to these investments for the new Food Hall premises and the most recent openings, today all the commercial premises of the station are fully active, with no more vacant premises. An excellent result for which we thank Alterarea Italia and Chef Express, and which is bringing more light, more vitality, more presence both inside the station and in the immediate vicinity where the premises overlook. After the difficulties experienced during the Covid period, we are therefore going to celebrate a full rebirth of the station which testifies to the centrality of Padua in investments in the retail sector with positive effects on the related industries, service to citizens and employment; in fact, around 60 new jobs have been ensured by this new commercial initiative”.

Rfi stated: The Padua station, with its approximately 11 million passengers per year, is characterized not only as a place of transit, but as a strategic urban hub. The redevelopment of the spaces and the opening of new catering services with the support of Rfi is in line with the FS Group strategy of enhancing the stations as multifunctional intermodal centers, guaranteeing high levels of services and safety for travelers, citizens and tourists.

Nicolas Bigard , CEO of Chef Express, said: “Chef Express has developed a strong presence in the “on the go” catering segment for years, particularly in railway stations where it is a national leader. Veneto, in particular, is one of the regions where we are most present. Thanks to the partnership with Altarea Italia – with whom we also operate in the stations of Turin Porta Susa, Milan Porta Garibaldi and Naples Afragola – we consolidate our presence in the Region and guarantee a wide range of catering for travellers, citizens and tourists of one of the most prestigious Italian cities”.

Simone Maltempi , CEO of Altarea Italia, added: “Transforming a station is always an exciting challenge because it combines the ambition of satisfying travellers’ expectations with that of reinterpreting the urban context in which it is inserted. With the opening of Padua Food Hall, Padua station becomes an even more integrated reality with the city. In addition to being by nature a place of flow, which offers comfort and services to travellers, it legitimizes itself as a space for living and commerce”.