French shopping for Pozzi Milano

Pozzi Milano, a group active in the "table fashion" sector listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has completed the acquisition of 90% of Venditio’s share capital, master agent specializing in the promotion of tableware and kitchenware products based in Montélimar, France. Pozzi Milano also owns the "EasyLife" brand and, through its subsidiary Pozzi BrandDiffusion S.r.l., the "Pozzi" and "Castello Pozzi" brands, subject to a licensing strategy.



The operation, details the official release, "is the purchase by Pozzi Milano of 90% of the share capital of Venditio, with an option on the additional 10% for a total consideration of 750,000 Euros, of which 675,000 already paid through own funds in exchange for 90% of the share capital of Venditio. On the remaining 10%, there is an option to purchase which can be exercised by Pozzi Milano in two tranches starting from 1 July 2025, through the payment of a fee of 37,500 euros, already fixed by the parties, for each tranche and within the following terms: the first tranche, relating to the first 5% of the share capital, will be exercisable in the period between 1 July 2025 and 1 September 2025, while the second tranche, relating to the remaining 5%, shall be exercisable between 28 February 2027 and 30 April 2027".



The acquisition, it says in the note, "represents a strategic step forward in consolidating the French market, an area of reference for the expansion of Pozzi Milano, representing about 20% of the company’s revenues as at 31 December 2023". Through the transaction, adds the note, the Pozzi Milano group launches "its growth strategy for external lines and develops a strategic hub for all its brands that will significantly expand its distribution and commercial capacity, optimize the supply chain" and will further exploit the commercial expertise acquired in the French market.

"This acquisition -explains Diego Toscani, president of Pozzi Milano- represents a strategic step for the growth and consolidation of Pozzi Milano in France. Venditio, with its proven experience in the French market and already partner of Pozzi Milano, will allow us to significantly strengthen our presence in a country where the table art sector is particularly important and where the Italian product meets the favor of consumers. In addition, a direct presence in France paves the way for potentially more effective growth for external lines. Thanks to this operation, we will optimize the management of our commercial network and strengthen the support to local customers with a structure more rooted in the territory".

Venditio, established in 2017, has established itself as a master agent specializing in the promotion and sale of tableware and kitchenware products. As of 30 June 2024, with a team of eight professionals, operates as a reference point in the commercial brokerage sector, offering strategic consulting and negotiation services for prestigious brands. As of 31 December 2023, Venditio has represented the EasyLife and Pozzi Milano 1876 brands in France and Belgium, consolidating its position thanks to a highly specialized distribution network. In the last three years, Venditio has managed a total turnover of more than 10 million euros for the company, confirming its solid operational and commercial capacity.

Fabio Sanzogni, managing director and vice president of Pozzi Milano, added: "the integration of Venditio within our group represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen our direct positioning in France. Venditio has a specific know-how in the sale of tableware and kitchenware products with a solid sales network, elements that will allow us to optimize sales operations and offer a more efficient and targeted service to our French partners. The consolidation of our direct presence in the French market will allow us to maximize the value generated by the entire supply chain, strengthening the group’s competitiveness at international level".



