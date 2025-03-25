European Vinegar Association: ribbon cut in Bruxelles

The new association European Vinegar Association (Eva) has finally seen the light in Brussels, with the aim of providing a common home for all European vinegar producers. “We are pleased to have contributed to the creation of a European association focused on the vinegar sector to give the sector a unique and authoritative European voice”, declared Giacomo Ponti, President of the Aceti di Federvini Group.

The European Vinegar Association, led pro tempore by President Valéry Brabant (France), supported by Vice President Patricia Surendok (Netherlands) and, for Italy, by Sabrina Federzoni (Vice President of the Federvini Vinegar Group) as Treasurer, immediately joined the Comité Européen des Entreprises des Vins (CEEV), during the recent General Assembly.

“We thank the Comité Vins and all its authoritative members for welcoming us into the common home of the Ceev with which we share many challenges at a European level and with which we have values and principles in common”, Giacomo Ponti and Sabrina Federzoni affirm in unison. “Now everyone is working to face together and to the best of our ability the challenges that await the European world of vinegars in defense of a product that has its roots in the history and agricultural traditions of our countries and of which the PDO and PGI products are the best interpreters”.