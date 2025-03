Regione Puglia: 875mila euro contro sprechi alimentari e farmaceutici

Sustainability Nestlé Italy: over 750K capsules recycled by the Recap project

In 3 years, 37 collection centers opened in 28 municipalities in Northern Italy

On the occasion of International Recycling Day (March 18), the Nestlé Group in Italy (with the Nescafé Dolce Gusto brand) and illycaffè recall their commitment to sustainability through Recap, the first na... more