Bbq Expo 2025 scalda i fornelli

Fairs Vinitaly 2025: 4000 companies and a full fair

Operators expected from 140 countries. Focus of the 57th edition: promotion, internationalization, change

Vinitaly looks beyond trade barriers and for its 57th edition, at Veronafiere from 6 to 9 April, presents itself with approximately 4,000 companies and a full exhibition area, confirming its role as the... more