McDonald's: Massimiliano Maffioli new Chief Restaurant Officer

McDonald's Italy announces the appointment of Massimiliano Maffioli as Chief Restaurant Officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for the Field, Franchising and National Operations functions, with the aim of strengthening collaboration and integration between the company areas to promote business development. His role will have great strategic relevance within the Board of Directors of the group led by CEO Giorgia Favaro .

During his career, Maffioli has gained experience in Italian and international contexts. Graduated in Business Administration at Bocconi University, he began his professional experience dealing with organizational issues and change management first in Amplifon and then in Danone. In Danone he held roles of increasing responsibility in the Human Resources area, until being promoted to HR Manager in 2006. In 2008 Massimiliano began an important international experience in Pernod Ricard, first in Italy and Switzerland, then in Iberia and finally in the USA. Here he held roles of great responsibility as HR Director for Italy and Switzerland, Iberia (Spain and Portugal) and finally as Senior Vice President of HR & Corporate Services in the United States branch.

In 2018 he joined McDonald's Italy as Chief People Officer, taking on the responsibility of the Human Resources department. In 2020 he took on the role of Senior Director, Chief People Officer for the Iom BU, leading HR strategies in 11 international European markets, including Italy. In 2024 he returned to Italy as Field Service Director North, taking on the responsibility of the restaurants in the northern area of the company. The appointment as Chief Restaurant Officer now leads him to lead three strategic areas for the company: Field, National Operations and Franchising.

Maffioli 's new role will focus on the operational efficiency of the restaurants, the customer experience and the support of our network of entrepreneurs, which are key elements for the growth of the brand in Italy. "Every day," says the executive, "we welcome 1.2 million customers in our restaurants, and McDonald's is rapidly evolving to better respond to their needs. The transformation underway will be strategic in the coming years, and my goal will be to foster synergy between these areas, thus contributing to the development of our network and the success of our entrepreneurs."