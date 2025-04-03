Macfrut 2025: exhibition space grows

Macfrut, much more than a trade fair: a 365-day journey through the global fruit and vegetable supply chain that finds its meeting point from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May 2025 at the Rimini Expo Centre. And which on the occasion of the 42nd edition launches a strong message: health comes from eating and fruit and vegetables are the basis of healthy eating. In other words, it is “Healthy food”, as the new feature of Macfrut 2025 has been called, the large arena together with scientific experts, chefs and nationally renowned testimonials who act as spokespersons of these values starting with the Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali present today at the event's press conference.

All this in the context of a three-day trade fair once again with growing numbers: increase in the exhibition area (+6%), over 1,400 exhibitors, strong international presence at 40%, 1,500 top buyers from all over the world interconnected with the exhibitors in a special networking platform, the real flagship of the event. And again: three World Symposiums (Biotechnology, Potato, Mediterranean Aromatic Plants), Egypt as a partner country, Lazio as a protagonist region, thematic salons on trends and tendencies of the sector coordinated by a team of experts, a test field on fruit and vegetable innovation, over a hundred events over the three days. At the same time as Macfrut there will be Fieravicola, an international event dedicated to the poultry and rabbit supply chain. An important novelty has been presented: the 2026 edition will take place from 14-16 April. The choice of the new date is dictated by the need to take advantage of new spaces in the Rimini exhibition pavilions with the aim of developing new innovative formats.

The presentation of Macfrut 2025 took place this morning at the ICE Agency in Rome in the presence of Francesco Lollobrigida , Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests; Matteo Zoppas , President of the ICE Agency; Sergio Marchi , Director of Ismea; Renzo Piraccini , President of Macfrut; Valentina Vezzali , Olympic champion and testimonial of the Healthy Food Show; Silvia Sabbadini , Ishs Biotechnology Symposium; Giancarlo Righini , Councilor for Agriculture of the Lazio Region; Marco Riccardo Rusconi , Director of Aics; Stefano Gagliardi , Director of Assoavi. Moderated by Luigi Bianchi , Executive Manager of Macfrut, over 350 people followed the event in person and in streaming.

“This event is crucial for our fruit and vegetable exports,” said Minister Lollobrigida . “It opens up to markets that appreciate Italian quality and promotes the spread of our production technologies. Trade fairs serve to create connections between producers and buyers, and Italy offers an enormous variety of products, also attracting foreign operators. The synergy between companies and markets is fundamental and the results are visible. The increase in income for our farmers is the highest in Europe.”

For his part, Zoppas stated: "The Italian fruit and vegetable sector is one of the excellences of Made in Italy and represents a fundamental pillar of the national agri-food supply chain, recognized internationally for the quality of its products, technological innovation and the ability to conquer new markets. In 2024, exports in the sector reached a value of 6.4 billion euros, recording a growth of 6.3% compared to 2023 and 30.3% compared to 2019. The ICE Agency is committed to strengthening the internationalization of Italian companies in the sector, supporting their presence on foreign markets and promoting new business opportunities. In this context, ICE also plays an active role in the Mattei Plan, helping to create new synergies and collaborations with the main partner countries and high-potential markets. Particular attention is paid to the African continent, where ICE has recently expanded its presence with three new offices in Lagos, Dakar and Nairobi, bringing the total number to 12. of operational offices, supported by 8 observers and as many desks, in close collaboration with the Embassies".

"Furthermore", added the Ice president, "the Agency is engaged in training activities to promote real business-matching opportunities. A concrete example is the Lab-Innova for Africa – Luca Attanasio program, which has successfully involved 450 companies in 17 African countries, with a focus on agribusiness and ICT. Macfrut is not only an international showcase for fruit and vegetables, but also a hub for innovation, networking and training, confirming the central role of trade fairs as strategic tools for the growth of exports and the competitiveness of the Italian agri-food system. In this process, the support of the Country System, namely Ice, Sace, Simest and Cdp, is essential to accompany Italian companies in their process of expansion on international markets. It is our goal to continue to enhance this heritage, supporting companies in seizing the opportunities offered by foreign markets and strengthening Italy's strategic role in the global agri-food landscape".

“Macfrut increasingly confirms itself as a unique fair in the sector", underlined the president of the fair Piraccini , "a showcase for Italian fruit and vegetables in the world, a moment of aggregation of the sector and a fundamental element of knowledge and networking for professional growth. I am pleased that more and more Italian companies agree on the need for a large international showcase to propose the excellence of production on world markets. We are a development engine for the promotion of the fruit and vegetable supply chain that does not end in the three days of the fair since it offers a path of support to companies that lasts throughout the year. All this with an open eye to new opportunities in the sector as in the case of Healthy Food on the new trends of healthy food".

1/Continued