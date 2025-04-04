Lavazza, ceo Baravalle unveils Tablì and results 2024

The Lavazza Group presented its first Tablì, the innovative system for a "new consumer experience". An important breakthrough not only for the group, but for the entire sector: the Tablì system, which consists of a 100% coffee tab and a specially designed machine with a state-of-the-art dispensing system, opens, in fact, a new product category in the world of coffee thanks to a solution not present today on the market.

The presentation of Tablì will be open to the public from 6 to 13 April at the Milano Design Week2025, with the installation Source of Pleasure realized in collaboration with the Brazilian architect and designer Juliana Lima Vasconcellos, a site-specific project in the centre of the courtyard of the Palazzo del Senato, home to the State Archives of Milan.

Tablì is the first 100% coffee tab developed by Lavazza following the acquisition in 2020 of an Italian start-up, Caffemotive, and its idea of "tab": from there, a continuous innovation path that counts over 15 new patents and has revolutionized the initial idea, Creating a real system consisting of a tab and machine, developing a new technology for the production of the tab and finalising a project on an industrial scale, with excellent and constant quality assurance.

Antonio Baravalle, ceo of the Lavazza Group, has communicated the financial results of the consolidated balance sheet to 31 December 2024 approved by the cda and closed with a turnover growth both in the home channel (which includes all coffee products that are intended for domestic use, such as packages of ground coffee, capsules, waffles and coffee beans) both in the out-of-home channel (coffee products intended for use in bars, restaurants, hotels, offices, vending machines).

Last year the turnover reached 3.35 billion euros, with a +9.1% compared to 2023. The group’s ebitda of 312 million euros shows an increase of 18.6%, with an ebitda margin of 9.3% compared to 8.6% in 2023. Net profit amounted to 82 million Euros (+20.6%), the net financial position at the end of 2024 is negative by -511 million and, according to the official press release, "reflects extraordinary operations, in particular the takeover of IVS Group (IVSG) implemented in 2024. It is expected a possible exercise of the options from 2027, as a result of which, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory authorizations, the Lavazza Group could acquire control over IVSG".



"The coffee industry, explains Baravalle, is facing increasingly complex challenges in a critical and extremely volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical context that sees a constant increase in raw material costs. Quality is fundamental for us and remains the basis of our relationship of trust with consumers, which means continuing to face very high costs. In this context, the Lavazza Group has demonstrated strength and flexibility, achieving solid results in 2024. The turbulence has required more than ever a constant capacity for adaptation and cost management at all levels, both operational and capital, keeping the company on good levels of profitability".

"The year 2025 -adds the ceo- opened with a path still very complex: not only the increasingly complicated geopolitical scenario, but also further record increases in commodity prices, to which is added the current issue of duties for the United States. Despite these difficulties, we have always wanted to keep our investments in Research and Development, and in the year of our 130th anniversary we are ready to relaunch with the innovative system Tablì, which allows us to open a new product category, the 'tab' made 100% of coffee, in a strategic segment such as single-serve".

As noted by Lavazza, the single-serve and one-pack segment represents a strategic component in the global coffee market: in 2024, the global segment saw an increase in volume of more than +4% and in value of more than +3%. And then, the circular economy solutions are a factor of development of the segment: Tablì, underlines the official note, "fits into this context by going to complement the other proposals ground coffee, grains, capsules and waffles of the Lavazza group for domestic consumption".

"2024 marked the first full year since the acquisition of MaxiCoffee, which took place in March 2023, whose results have confirmed the forecasts, attesting to consistent levels and strengthening the multibrand strategy of the Lavazza group -continues Baravalle-. In addition, the takeover of IVS Group launched last April and the possible exercise of options from 2027 would help to consolidate the position of the group, ensuring the future expansion of our portfolio and capabilities, with a particular focus on the Automatic Distribution and OCS (Office Coffee Service) channels".

"We continue to look forward -concludes Baravalle commenting on the data- with the expansion in North America, the consolidation in Europe as an omnichannel leader (focusing on Italy, France, UK and Germany), the development of the single-also serves with Tablì and growth in China through the coffee shops made with our partner Yum China".