French Chequers take over Gourmet Italian food

Announced last February, the deal with which Chequers Capital, a French private equity firm, has taken over 100% of the Italian group Gourmet Italian food controlled by the Italian fund Alcedo sgr through Alcedo IV. The acquisition was made by Fvs Sgr through the fund Sviluppo pmi and minority partners

Chequers, a private equity company active in the European mid-market buyout segment in France, Italy and Benelux with over 3 billion euros of assets under management, will accompany the Gourmet Italian food group in continuing its path of growth and consolidating its strategic positioning in the market, also through targeted acquisitions. Gourmet Italian food was born in 2021 when Eurochef Italia and La Gastronomica merged giving Gif 100% of the two operating companies. The business combination was decided by Alcedo Sgr (through the fund Alcedo IV) and Fvs Sgr (Veneto Sviluppo): it started a group with more than 100 employees and a turnover of about 35 million Euro active in the fresh ready-meals sector.

In 2023, Gif acquired the participation of the Birolo family by acquiring 100% of Firma Italia S.p.a., a company active in the production of dry ready-to-eat dishes under its own brand and for third parties, risottos, soups, sauces and ethnic dishes. In July 2024, Gif announced the acquisition of 100Grammi, a start-up from Vicenza, the ready-to-eat brand specialized in the production and online sale of healthy, tasty and balanced ready-to-eat dishes.

Under the leadership of Alcedo, Gourmet Italian food experienced organic and acquisition growth, which led to a rise in turnover from 17 million Euris in 2019 to 140 million in 2024 Euros. The commercial synergies implemented have led Gif to achieve an absolute leadership position in the Italian market of ready meals consolidating the potion of primary partner for the main chains of large retailers.