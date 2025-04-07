Italy first in wine production, second for export

In 2024, Italy has regained the first place worldwide in wine production, with 41 million hectolitres. In terms of exports, Italy is second in the world, after France which has a market share of 34.5% in value (Italy 22%) while in quantity we are slightly surpassed by Spain (21.7% vs. 22%). 2024 ended with 8.1 billion Euro of Italian wine exports, +5.5% compared to 2023. This is what emerges from a study by the Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo prepared for Vinitaly.

The 2024 harvest showed a good recovery compared to the previous year (+7%), although it was below 14% compared to the average of the previous 5 years. The harvest of 2023 was particularly poor (with about 20% less in terms of quantities produced) due to the effects of climate change (drought, floods) that had favored the spread of a fungus, the peronospera, which had literally decimated the crops in particular in the center-south. Well also the Italian wine districts, which overall grow by 4% trend, in particular the Prosecco of Conegliano Valdobbiadene, the Wines of the Florentine and Sienese Hills and the Veronese Wines, which have grown between 7 and 10%.

But it is above all in terms of biodiversity that Italy surpasses everyone: according to an OIV study, 75% of the national grape variety is covered by as many as 80 native vines, according to Portugal with 40 vines, while France and Spain stop at 15. This biodiversity translates into another record for Italy, which is the European country with the largest number of PDO/PGI certifications: 528, while France stops at 442.

There are many strengths, but there are also some points of attention, including first the fragmentation and difficulty to make system. "It is necessary to invest in innovation, in the selection of the most resistant varieties but also in the opportunities that result from digitalization and robotics. The biggest opportunities -emphasizes Stefania Trenti, Industry & Local Economies Research Intesa Sanpaolo- will still come from foreign markets, but also from the ability to make system to enhance the great quality of Italian wine".

Italian wine producers are smaller than our competitors, 35% of the Italian wineries have less than 5 hectares, in France they are only 7%. To this are added some threats: competition from the main competitors, declining consumption and therefore the need to intercept or stimulate new segments of consumers. Finally, climate change, which is changing the geography of wine-producing countries, moving more and more to the north, while the territories in the south are at risk of desertification.