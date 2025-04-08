Duties: Italian Foreign Minister calls for removal of EU tariffs on US bourbon

Tariffs have become a soap opera, with twists and turns every hour of the day. The European Union will remove bourbon from the list of US products subject to 50% "counter-tariffs," in response to Donald Trump 's 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel, the paper reported. The decision on bourbon was revealed by an EU official in light of "intense pressure from France, Italy and Ireland," the paper reported.

Indeed, the removal of US bourbon from the EU tariff list was advocated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani , who said he was "moderately optimistic" about this latest measure. "It would be counterproductive" and "damaging to our wine exports," the minister stressed at the end of the EU Trade Council meeting, where he asked Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to remove it "in a pressing manner."

“The work we are doing in these hours on the list of US products to be excluded from sanctions is important for the agri-food sector,” Tajani continued in connection with Vinitaly. “Italy has worked to ensure that American whiskey is among the products excluded from countermeasures. Because introducing a duty on whiskey would immediately lead to retaliation on wine, which we do not want.” Brussels’ backtracking on US bourbon was accompanied by Washington’s reduction of tariffs to 20%, including on wine.

Words of thanks to Minister Tajani , "for having welcomed and successfully completed a request of fundamental importance for our sector", were expressed by the president of the Italian Wine Union Lamberto Frescobaldi .

Last March 18, Uiv had met with the minister "to point out the risks and dangers of getting caught in a counterproductive spiral that sees European alcoholic beverages – including wine – exported for 8 billion euros compared to an import of the same products for 1.3 billion", Uiv recalls in a note.

The additional tariffs on American spirits were initially announced by the European Union and frozen after the Trump administration threatened to retaliate with 200% duties.