Kellogg’s in the sights of the Texas DA: consumer protection violated?

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The hunt for artificial dyes in US foods not considered "healthy" is becoming more "ferocious" in the United States. After the battle started by the FDA in January against the synthetic dye red dye N° 3 and after last march the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, called on major food companies to eliminate artificial dyes from their products by the end of his term, In...