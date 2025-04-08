Vinum Alba, presented at Vinitaly the 1st edition of International Fair

The 2025 edition of Vinum Alba is presented with a quote from the great intellectual-oenologist Luigi Veronelli, namely "Wine unites people, speaks all languages and knows all roads". In an interweaving of history and vision, culture and future, this year the event is officially International Fair and prepares to welcome its audience on 25, 26, 27 April and 1°, 2, 3, 4 May 2025, from 10:30 to 20, in the squares and most iconic places of Alba, and not only.

With 22 countries represented among the visitors last year, the exhibition, at its 47th edition, the first as an International Fair, confirms one of the most attended and nationally recognized oenological events: international recognition, On the other hand, it marks a new level, a leap of prestige built over time thanks to the commitment of institutions, consortia and operators.

Among the novelties presented at Vinitaly in Verona, the new formula and the presence of international guests, with a focus on great wines from around the world. In addition, the introduction of the personalized single-use breathalyzer Vinum, included in the tasting booklet and also available individually. A concrete sign of attention to individual and collective responsibility, which completes the educational identity of the event.

Never as this year Vinum is an expression of a system that dialogues: 14 Protection consortia, record number for the event, will be present in the different areas of tasting in the heart of the city. They will be joined by the protagonists of enogastronomia, tourism, training and sustainability. Compared to the participants, the consolidated trend sees a qualified presence of foreigners (in particular from the USA, Switzerland, Holland, France, Australia and the UK on all), with a young audience (65% of the wine lovers participating in Vinum are between 18 and 35 years old): this is the sketch of the tourist present on the territory for the event.

The identity that is strengthened also thanks to the direct involvement of the Wine School of Alba, venue of the official inauguration on 24 April at 17:30 and symbol of the Piedmont wine culture and activities related to "Notes of Vinum", able to combine music and tastings. Through a lively and widespread overview of over 200 producers and more than 600 labels, visitors will be able to taste the best of Piedmont enology in combination with the Street Food ëd Langa: an authentic celebration of popular cuisine, recalled with passion by the Albesi villages under the banner of the Giostra delle Cento Torri, where tradition and taste meet in the streets of the city.

"As the Administration we are looking forward to the start of the 2025 edition of Vinum, an event that this year takes on an even more prestigious and significant dimension with internationality -say the mayor of the city of Alba, Alberto Gatto, and the assessor albese to Tourism Caterina Pasini-. This will be a historic edition: Alba and Piedmont have always been lands of wine excellence, custodians of oenological traditions celebrated all over the world. The recognition of International Fair is a great achievement for an event that has been able to enrich itself over time, Alongside the largest open-air wine shop in Italy, the folklore of the Borghi and this year also major cultural events such as the solo show of Pinot Gallizio at the Eusebio Museum and the exhibition 'More than kids' by Valerio Berruti organized by the Ferrero Foundation. Wine is not just a product, but a story of culture, work and passion, and Vinum 2025 wants to be the voice of this story. A special thanks goes to all those who made this evolution possible: the producers, the organizers, the institutions and the volunteers who work with commitment and dedication to make Vinum an unforgettable experience".