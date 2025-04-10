Vinitaly, a successful edition (despite Trump)

The 57th edition of Vinitaly closed last night at Veronafiere with 97,000 total attendance and an incidence of foreign operators rising to 33% of the total: over 32,000 from more than 130 nations, with an absolute increase of 7% compared to the previous edition. In particular, buyers from the top three target markets for Italian wine increased: USA (+5%), Germany (+5%) and the UK, which made a jump of 30%, while there was a decline from China (-20%).

In Europe, you are also very positive from France (+30%), Belgium (+20%) and the Netherlands (+20%). Good also from Switzerland (+10%) and Japan (+10%). Stable arrivals from Canada and Brazil. An outcome that takes on even more value in a context made complex by the US tariffs and geopolitical tensions. As for Vinitaly and the City, the outside-salon dedicated to wine lovers in the historic centre of Verona, more than 50,000 tasting tickets have been sold, the same figure as in 2024, but with one day less event.

Vinitaly 2025 thus closes as an even more international event, increasingly business and strategic: a central asset for the future of Italian wine and a platform for dialogue and comparison between over 4,000 companies in the sector, trade associations, national and European institutions. For the first time, in fact, on an official visit to Vinitaly also two European commissioners: Christophe Hansen (Agriculture and Rural Development) and Olivér Várhelyi (Health). At Vinitaly also the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ICE Agency that collaborated on the implementation of the incoming plan for operators from abroad. The next edition of Vinitaly is scheduled from 12 to 15 April 2026.

"Vinitaly 2025 closes with a successful edition, in which the world of Italian wine has been able to express unity and reaction capacity, even in front of the initial difficulties related to the introduction of US duties -comments Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere-. Verona has reaffirmed itself as the European capital of wine, thanks to the participation of two EU Commissioners, who have announced new concrete initiatives in support of the sector, together with the ministers and the many institutional presences in Verona on the days of the event. A strong signal, at a time when clarity, cohesion and strategic vision were required. Vinitaly also consolidates its ties with the United States: after its debut in 2024, it will return to Chicago on 5 and 6 October this year with the second edition of Vinitaly USA. In this market, the Italian wine has clear ideas: to continue building a solid and lasting relationship with American consumers, always protagonists of our export success".

"Vinitaly confirms a solid brand that has been able to provide the world of wine with a system response to the international scenario -explains the general director of Veronafiere, Adolfo Rebughini-. Among the novelties of this edition of Vinitaly, the debut of Vinitaly Tourism, the format dedicated to wine tourism, and the entry into the palimpsest of emerging trends such as wines No/ Low alcohol, RAW Wine and wines in amphora. These are initiatives that enrich the exhibition experience, confirming a show that not only listens and photographs the sector, but anticipates its trajectories. Vinitaly, today more than ever, represents a strategic asset in a time of profound transformations. The quality of the operators and the satisfaction of exhibitors with busy work schedules, confirm the central role of the event in listening to markets and promoting Italian wine at a global level".