McDonald's Italy: Shared Value 2024 Estimated at 164 Million Euros
About 3,000 new jobs created, for 48.2 million in wages and contributions
With 51 new restaurants opening in 2024 and an ambitious growth plan, McDonald's renews its commitment to investing in Italy, generating value that also benefits local communities, the agri-food supply chain and the country's manufacturing fabric. A shared value that Althesys, with the study "McDonald's Effect - Socio-economic impact report of new McDonald's Italy openings 2024", estimated will reach...
EFA News - European Food Agency
