Guala Closures: New Plant Inaugurated in Nigeria

Guala Closures, a manufacturer of closures for the spirits, wine, water, beer, soft drinks and edible oil markets, yesterday inaugurated its new production plant in West Africa, strategically located in the Lagos Free Zone, Nigeria. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ugo Boni , Consul General of Italy in Lagos, Adesuwa Ladoja , CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Andrea Lodetti , CEO of Guala Closures and...