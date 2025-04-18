Nestlé: CEO Freixe and Board of Directors re-elected

Nestlé SA held its 158th Annual General Meeting at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne on Wednesday, 17 May. Shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. 986 shareholders or their proxies attended the event in person, representing 58.5% of the share capital and 80.3% of the shares entitled to vote. The Independent Representative acted on behalf of 99.4% of the shares represented at the AGM.

Laurent Freixe , Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Nestlé SA. The Chairman and all other members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a term that will last until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Shareholders also elected the members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.

Pablo Isla will retain his role as Lead Independent Director and Vice Chairman and will chair the Nomination Committee of the Board. Dick Boer will retain his position as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. Hanne de Mora and Renato Fassbind will continue to chair the Sustainability Committee and the Audit Committee, respectively.

The annual report and financial statements were approved, as well as the proposed dividend of 3.05 Swiss francs per share and the reduction of capital. The dividend represented an increase of 5 cents compared to the previous year, the 29th consecutive increase. Shareholders also voted and approved Nestlé's Non-Financial Statement for 2024.

The 2024 Remuneration Report and the overall remuneration budgets for Nestlé's Board of Directors and Executive Committee were also approved. Ernst & Young Ltd was re-elected as statutory auditor for the 2025 financial year.

For the coming year, the Board of Directors and its various committees will be composed as follows:

Board of Directors: Paul Bulcke , Laurent Freixe , Pablo Isla , Renato Fassbind , Hanne Jimenez de Mora , Dick Boer , Patrick Aebischer , Dinesh Paliwal , Lindiwe Majele Sibanda , Chris Leong , Luca Maestri , Rainer Blair , Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch and Geraldine Matchett .

Committee on the Presidency and Corporate Governance: Paul Bulcke , Laurent Freixe , Pablo Isla , Renato Fassbind , Hanne Jimenez de Mora , Dick Boer .

Compensation Committee: Dick Boer , Pablo Isla , Patrick Aebischer , Dinesh Paliwal .

Nomination Committee: Pablo Isla , Paul Bulcke , Dinesh Paliwal , Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch .

Sustainability Committee: Hanne Jimenez de Mora , Dick Boer , Lindiwe Majele Sibanda , Chris Leong .

Internal Audit Committee: Renato Fassbind , Luca Maestri , Rainer Blair , Geraldine Matchett .