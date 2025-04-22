Lactalis exceeds 30 billion for the first time

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Lactalis group closes a 2024 to be marked with the red circle since for the first time in its history it exceeds the milestone of 30 billion Euros in turnover. According to the financial figures, last year ended with sales growth of +2.8% compared to 2023, reaching a record figure of 30.3 billion Euros. The profit from ordinary activities was 1.4 billion euros and consolidated net profit was 359...