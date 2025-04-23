Danone, a strong first quarter does not stop the sale of Provamel

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

"Strong start of the year". This marks the beginning of Danone’s official press release for the first quarter 2025, which closed with sales of 6.844 billion euros, up 4.3% on a homogeneous basis (LFL). A leap forward achieved with the contributions of both volume/mix (+1.9%), again positive in all categories, and prices (+2.4%). Numbers that, the multinational company stresses "demonstrate the relevance o...