Maschio Gaspardo closes a 2024 "solid"

Solidity, investment and international development. These are the three drivers who led the 2024 accounts of Maschio Gaspardo, an international group specialized in the production of agricultural equipment. The consolidated results for 2024 show consolidated revenues of 349.9 million Euros, the ebitda amounted to 41.32 million Euros, while the net result of the group reached 12.29 million Euros.



Sales were basically stable on the domestic market, while there was a decline in European and non-European markets, "in line with the general trend of the sector". Despite the slowdown in the market and the difficult macroeconomic environment, the results achieved allowed a reduction in debt of about 29.7 million Euros, thanks to the decrease in bank exposure both in the short and medium-long term. In addition, cash flow increased compared to the previous year, bringing the net financial position to EUR 86.9 million at the end of the year.

Among the major events of 2024, the company continued its investment plan for a total value of around 11 million Euros aimed at improving production efficiency, developing new products and strengthening technological leadership. In 2024, Maschio Gaspardo strengthened its presence in the Benelux with the opening of a new branch in Belgium and launched the Full Line Store project, an innovative single-brand dealer model that starts from Spain. The group has also presented (at Eima, in November 2024) Jumbo X, the world’s largest road rotary harrow (10 meters working width), developed to increase productivity in large areas with a fuel saving of up to 20% per hectare worked.

In 2025, the company from Campodarsego, in the province of Padova, "looks with confidence to expand into non-EU markets, particularly in North America and Asia, also through possible M&A operations and new industrial projects". These include the construction of a new and modern production plant in India, which will double the production capacity in the country from the end of 2026 (read EFA News). At the same time, consolidation activities in European markets and the strengthening of customer services will continue. With its new headquarters in Belgium, the Group now has a direct commercial presence in 14 countries, further consolidating its international vocation while remaining strongly rooted in the national territory.

"We have started -says Mirco Maschio, president of Maschio Gaspardo- an integrated sustainability path with the aim of defining a structured strategy in line with the European CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and, more generally, with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria, fundamental in a context of increasing environmental awareness and responsible management of resources. Expanding in an uncertain environment requires vision and the will to go new ways, even when the market would suggest caution. It is at these times that the ability of a company to generate lasting value is measured, turning challenges into levers for development and strengthening its presence in the world".

"We continue to invest in plants, digitization, innovation and services -adds Andrea Maschio, president of Maschio Holding-. Every decision is aimed at improving the quality offered to our customers: reliable, intuitive, tested machines that are closer and closer to the real needs of farmers. This is how we build lasting relationships with partners and customers".

"In an unstable environment -concludes ceo Luigi De Puppi- we have demonstrated operational solidity, financial balance and long-term vision. Our direction is clear: product quality, punctual deliveries and reliable service. This is the industrial model we are building, with discipline and vision".