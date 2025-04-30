Longino & Cardenal: growing numbers in the 2024 financial statement

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Shareholders' Meeting of Longino & Cardenal SpA, active in the research, selection and distribution of rare and precious foods and a point of reference for national and international fine dining, met yesterday, in ordinary session, under the chairmanship of Riccardo Uleri . The Meeting approved the financial statements and examined the consolidated financial statements closed on 31 December 2024....