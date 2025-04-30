Bayer's Crop Science Division: Guru Ramamurthy Appointed CFO

Bayer has announced that Guru Ramamurthy will become the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bayer’s Crop Science division. He will succeed Oliver Rittgen , who has decided to pursue a career opportunity outside of Bayer after 25 years at the company. In his current role, Ramamurthy serves as CFO of Bayer US. The change in role will be effective July 1, 2025. With more than 20 years of experience at Bayer, Ramamurthy brings extensive financial expertise and a proven track record of driving corporate transformation and growth.

Since joining Bayer in 2001, Ramamurthy has held a variety of finance leadership roles across multiple business segments and geographies. Prior to being named CFO of Bayer US, he served as CFO of AskBio, Bayer’s wholly owned and independently operated gene therapy business. Previously, he was global CFO of Bayer’s Medical Care division and held country and regional CFO positions across multiple segments. Throughout his career, he has held key finance roles in Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

" Guru has a strong track record of supporting corporate turnarounds and leading transformation through a holistic business perspective. His ability to define corporate strategies to increase profitability and growth and deliver results, while building high-performing financial teams, has made his leadership unique. His collaborative and innovative approaches have further amplified his impact. I look forward to working with him to shape the future success of our company," said Rodrigo Santos , member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and president of the company's Crop Science Division.

Guru Ramamurthy will be based in St. Louis, Missouri. His successor in his current role will be announced at a later date.

Oliver Rittgen joined Bayer in 2000 and has held various senior finance roles. Before taking over as CFO for the Crop Science division in 2024, he served as CFO for Bayer’s Consumer Health division. Previously, he held various regional CFO and Corporate Finance positions in Germany, Finland and Thailand.

" Oliver has successfully driven performance and business transformation across all divisions, always prioritizing the development of his organization and his people. His innovative and entrepreneurial thinking has helped us further develop our company's financial operations. I would like to thank him for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best for the future," added Santos .