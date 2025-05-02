Grana Padano: exports grow (+5.8%) in January on an annual basis

2025 opens with a significant leap forward for Grana Padano exports. In January 2025, a total of 220,996 38-kilogram forms were exported, an increase of 5.8% compared to the same month in 2024. This figure is even more significant if we consider that January 2024 had already recorded an exceptional +20.13% on the previous year.

"We are very satisfied with this start to the year", commented Stefano Berni, general manager of the Grana Padano Consortium. "The positive trend is confirmed and strengthened, demonstrating the solidity of our product on international markets, which react better than the Italian market to the increase in consumer prices".

Among the best-performing countries, Europe stands out, with excellent results for grated Grana Padano, thanks in particular, as Berni pointed out, to efficient logistics: transport in the Old Continent takes place in very short times, having a marginal impact on the shelf life of the product.

"The United States recorded a 14% increase, also driven", the general manager underlined, "by a renewed interest in the increasingly appreciated Italian PDO and by the "pre-duties" effect. The promotional and image effect linked to our campaigns is, however, bearing excellent fruit, even overseas".

France and Spain also did very well, where the increase was defined as "significant" by the general director of the Consortium. Canada is also growing strongly, showing signs of recovery after a rather subdued January 2024. On the European front, Germany confirms itself as the first foreign market in terms of volumes: in January alone, 51,349 forms were purchased.

"If the morning is a good indicator of the day, we can look to 2025 with great optimism," concluded Berni . "Grana Padano continues to represent the most recognized Italian excellence in the world. Now our commitment will be to maintain its high quality and accelerate on global markets".