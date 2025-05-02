Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Starbucks il piano "Back to the future" rende?
Sì, secondo il presidente e ceo Brian Niccol che chiude il trimestre con ricavi netti +2% a 8,8 mld $
Che abbia ragione il presidente e ceo di Starbucks Brian Niccol e il suo piano Back to the future lanciato a gennaio 2025 (leggi notizia EFA News)? Forse, visti i risultati del secondo trimestre dell'anno fiscale 2025 che sembrano attestare, a detta della coffee company di Seattle, i progressi della strategia "Back to Starbucks" i quali "danno fiducia al fatturato". I ricavi netti consolidati a 8,8...
