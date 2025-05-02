De' Longhi, positive 2024 accounts and renews board of directors

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The shareholders' meeting approved the fiscal year 2024 financial statements of De' Longhi, a group listed on Euronext Milan and active in the small household appliance sector dedicated to the world of coffee, cooking. The fiscal year ended with revenues at 3.497 billion Euros, up 13.7% from 2023. Adjusted ebitda is at 559.8 million Euros with ebitda margin of 16% of revenues (from 14.4% in 2023)....