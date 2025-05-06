Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
DoorDash confirms: took Deliveroo for €3.4 billion
U.S. platform acquires the British company's capital in cash: a 100 billion-plus euro order giant is born, order,
What was only a rumor until a few days ago, namely DoorDash's interest in Deliveroo (read EFA News) turned into confirmation today. In an official statement DoorDash, America's leading global local commerce platform, "refers to the announcement that the board of directors of DoorDash, Inc. and the board of Deliveroo plc have reached agreement on the terms of a final recommended cash acquisition of...
EFA News - European Food Agency
