Changing of the guard at Nestlé Confectionery UK.

Just over a week after the announced changing of the guard in the Americas Zone with new ceo Jeff Hamilton Nestlé provides for a turnover in the UK as well. Scott Coles, in fact, has been appointed, effective immediately, as the new general manager of Nestlé Confectionery UK&I, the confectionery division responsible for brands such as KitKat and Quality Street. In his new role, Coles will continue to lead Nestlé's efforts to expand market share and improve value for consumers and confectionery customers.

Coles succeeds Mark Davies, who is retiring after 34 years with the company. Prior to becoming general manager in 2023, Davies was vice president of Nestlé's strategy unit in Switzerland and helped lead the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, the company's blueprint for creating shared value in the cocoa supply chain.

Scott Coles has nearly three decades of experience at Nestlé, having joined the company in 1997. His career includes customer management, commercial finance, and category development. He later assumed leadership roles at Oceania, including sales manager and managing director of nutritious snacks. Since 2018, Coles has overseen Nestlé's coffee business in Central and West Africa, covering 25 markets: he was also responsible for regional consumer communications. During this time, he has been credited with accelerating the category's growth and delivering market-relevant and impactful brand campaigns.

"It is an honor -Coles emphasizes-, to lead the UK and Ireland confectionery sector at such an exciting time. With iconic brands like KitKat and Aero celebrating 90 years, I look forward to supporting our talented team as we continue to innovate and build on this legacy. I am also proud to support our sustainability efforts, particularly the Income Acceleration Program, which is helping to improve incomes for cocoa farming families and promote more sustainable farming practices".



