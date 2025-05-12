Nestlé: Premium Cold Coffee Ever More Soluble

Nestlé is leveraging its expertise in coffee innovation to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality instant cold coffee. The company's R&D experts have developed an innovative freeze-drying technique, which allows Nestlé to offer consumers an exceptional cold coffee experience that combines the convenience of instant coffee with the quality they expect from premium coffee.

Traditionally, freeze-drying has been used to create high-quality instant coffee, contributing to a smooth, rich and balanced flavor profile. However, developing high-quality instant cold coffee is challenging, as it does not dissolve easily in cold liquids. By optimizing the key parameters of freeze-drying technology, Nestlé is now able to produce high-quality instant coffee that dissolves perfectly in cold liquids. This technology was first used in the launch of Nescafé Iced Blend in Japan, allowing consumers to enjoy a high-quality, great-tasting instant cold coffee experience.

“We are responding to the growing demand for cold coffee by continuously offering innovative solutions across our core brands and geographies,” says Damien Tissot , Head of Coffee Research and Development at Nestlé. “By offering both traditional and premium options, we can enhance the cold coffee experience and give consumers more choice to suit their individual tastes and needs.” Additionally, the collaboration between Starbucks and Nestlé coffee experts has led to the launch of Starbucks Crema Collection premium instant coffee, a first-of-its-kind product that delivers a café-quality taste and experience in seconds. This unique premium instant coffee can be prepared with both hot and cold liquids, making it versatile for a variety of uses.

“The term ‘Crema’ typically refers to the golden-red foam that forms on the surface of a freshly brewed espresso, rich in flavour, texture and aroma,” adds Tissot . “The latest innovation in instant coffee captures this essence, depositing this rich layer of foam on 100% Arabica coffee in seconds, offering consumers a barista-quality coffee experience, whether they consume it hot or cold.”

Through the Global Coffee Alliance, Nestlé and Starbucks bring a broad range of products to market. The alliance combines the strength and affinity of the Starbucks brand and the company's expertise in the coffee industry with Nestlé's proprietary science and technology platforms in coffee and beverages, manufacturing know-how and market presence.

Available nationwide, the Starbucks Crema Collection comes in three flavors: Salted Caramel, Madagascar Vanilla, and Molten Chocolate. Each flavor can be enjoyed hot, cold, or iced, black, or with milk or cream, offering consumers a premium, customizable coffee experience.

Additionally, Nestlé continues to expand its offering with the launch of the Nescafé Espresso Concentrate range. Designed to capture the on-the-go cold brew experience, this premium liquid coffee concentrate offers customized barista-style cold brews. The products are currently available in several countries across Oceania, Asia, North America and the UK, with the rollout ongoing.