De' Longhi: revenues at 755.2 million euros (+14.6%) in the first quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the de' Longhi Group achieved a 14.6% revenue expansion, supported by the continuity of the growth trends in the household sector (+7.2%) and the acceleration of the professional division, which expanded by approximately 22% on a pro-forma basis.

In particular, the coffee area, which represented 65% of the Group's turnover in the quarter, benefited from the structural trend of market expansion in all the main geographical areas in both the household and professional sectors, thanks to the constant increase in espresso penetration at a global level and the growing attention of consumers to the quality and variety of beverages, which continues to support the process of premiumization of the market.

The increase in volumes and the improvement of the product mix in the household division, together with the contribution made by the expansion of the professional division, contributed to a further improvement in the group's margins compared to the first quarter of 2024, while at the same time allowing a further strengthening of investments in media and communication.

In the first quarter of 2025, the group's revenues amounted to 755.2 million euros, up 14.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The household division achieved a turnover of 657.2 million euros (+7.2% compared to 2024), while the professional division recorded revenues of 99.2 million euros (+114.3% compared to 2024, corresponding to a pro-forma growth of 22.0%). The currency component was positive in the quarter for approximately one percentage point of growth. It should be noted that La Marzocco contributed 70.4 million euros to the group's turnover in the three months of 2025, while in the first quarter of 2024 the contribution, relating only to the month of March, had been equal to 21.0 million euros.