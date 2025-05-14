Nestlé: A center for advanced food technology is born

Nestlé today announced the strengthening of its biotechnology R&D capabilities and the creation of a new deep tech center, to enhance its innovation pipeline and increase efficiency in research, innovation and operations. The investments will be enabled by a leaner R&D organization, more agile ways of working, a focused project portfolio and the redeployment of existing R&D resources.

“These new biotech and deep tech capabilities will fuel growth, meeting changing consumer needs and accelerating Nestlé’s digital transformation,” said Laurent Freixe , CEO of Nestlé SA. “This is about implementing Nestlé’s Virtuous Circle: unlocking investment through efficiencies to drive more focused and impactful innovation and growth.”

Strengthened R&D capabilities in cutting-edge biotechnology and clinical research will lead to new nutritional solutions. This will further strengthen Nestlé’s consumer-focused innovation pipelines in maternal, early childhood and medical nutrition, and support new growth platforms such as longevity, women’s health and weight management. Science-based solutions will also be leveraged across Nestlé’s pet care business, including pet therapeutics. New capabilities include the development of next-generation screening tests, advanced capabilities in precision fermentation and a strengthened clinical research program. These capabilities will lead to significant advances in precision nutrition and the development of new generations of highly effective bioactives and biotics, including post- and synbiotics.

The creation of an advanced technology center will be a first in the food and nutrition industry. Nestlé will build on existing expertise in sensor systems, product recognition solutions, remote control and visualization solutions. The new center will investigate, test and develop new generations of sensors, robots, coding systems, high-performance artificial intelligence solutions and virtual/mixed reality to increase efficiency in research, innovation and operations. The new technologies will enable the development of smart coffee machines, innovative precision nutrition solutions, self-controlled equipment and new solutions for dynamic quality control. The center will be officially opened in the first half of 2026, at the existing facilities of the Nestlé System Technology Center in Orbe, Switzerland.

For his part, Stefan Palzer , CTO of Nestlé SA, said: "We continue to transform our R&D organization to embrace scientific and technological trends and seize current and future growth opportunities. Our industry-leading biotechnology capabilities will deliver new ingredients with clinically proven bioefficacy for the precision nutrition of people and pets throughout their life cycle. Expanding our unique capabilities in advanced technology is key to maximizing efficiency in innovation and operations. And all of this is supported by a leaner and more agile R&D organization."

Nestlé's global R&D organization responds to business and consumer needs, as well as environmental and technological trends, leveraging its leading-edge science and technology platforms. In close collaboration with commercial teams and with a focus on smaller, high-impact projects, R&D develops differentiating product and technology innovations that fuel Nestlé's growth.