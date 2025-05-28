Nord Ovest turns 50

Nord Ovest, a leading player in the national and international logistics landscape, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Italian company, founded in 1975 in Cuneo (Piedmont Region), has evolved from a family-run customs agency to an integrated supplier of value-added logistics and customs services, reaching, in particular, a leadership position in Italy in refrigerated shipments of fresh fruit to non-EU countries. But that's not all: thanks to its specialization in other important segments, such as automotive, industry and fashion, Nord Ovest serves over 1,100 active customers with high value-added solutions.

In 2024, the company reached a turnover of almost 50 million Euros, with an Ebitda of 3.5 million and a net profit of 2.0 million, transporting over 23,000 TEU containers for more than 244,000 tons of shipped goods.

Growth has been supported by strategic investments, expansion of the network of offices in Piedmont and Liguria and by a corporate culture that combines local roots and global openness guaranteed by the company's governance entrusted to a combination of the new generations of the founding Mellano family and managers with consolidated experience.

The first acquisitions took place in 2011 in Italy and more recently in 2024 and 2025 with a share of a company specialized in cold chain logistics. Today Nord Ovest has 121 employees and a network of 5 operational offices, including the headquarters in Cuneo, the strategic warehouse in Mondovì and the operational offices in Genoa and Vado Ligure.

Among the main development levers is the expansion of the Mondovì warehouse, planned for the end of 2025, which will include the possibility of refrigeration, and the integration of new technologies for the digitalization of the supply chain.