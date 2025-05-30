Grana Padano /2. Exports grow in February but production needs to slow down

Grana Padano is increasingly appreciated on international markets, confirming its role as a national brand of quality agri-food in the world. The data for February 2025 show exports growing by 0.25% compared to the same month of the previous year. An increase that, if normalized with respect to the day less in the month of February 2025 (not a leap year), rises to 3.5%.

Stefano Berni , general director of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium, underlined this, adding however that "the monthly data for February must be read correctly. The apparent growth of 0.25% is actually much more significant, because February 2025 had one day less than 2024. Considering this factor, the real increase stands at around 3.5%".

Overall, the first two months of the year close, as Berni pointed out, with a positive balance: exports show an increase of about 4% even if the trend has slowed compared to that of 2024, when exports in the same period had increased by 9.15%. "It is positive that exports are growing", the general manager commented, "but, even if the current trend remains slower, the direction is still the right one".

The domestic market is also showing signs of recovery. "The trend in retail consumption in Italy has improved compared to last year," Berni stressed, "but at the same time we must be very careful not to get carried away with production. It must not increase, therefore, as was recorded in April, but it is necessary that in the next eight months, therefore from May to December, the increase is reined in to reach a growth in supply of no more than 3% in 2025 in balance with market demand."