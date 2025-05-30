Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma Protagonists in New Orleans

The Consortia for the protection of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma, two of the most famous Italian PDOs, will be present from 1 to 3 June at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (Iddba) in New Orleans, as part of the European campaign “Distinctly, Deliciously, European”. A project funded by the European Union that celebrates the quality, tradition and legendary taste of these ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world.

The Iddba is the third trade show in the United States in which the two Consortia participate as part of the three-year EU promotional program. The Louisiana event with over 2,000 stands and a participation of about 10 thousand visitors represents a key moment for professionals in the dairy, gastronomy, bakery and food service sectors of the large-scale retail trade.

Inside stand 1624, the Consortia will offer tastings of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma, welcoming stakeholders, operators in the sector and enthusiasts of authentic European taste.

“We are bringing the authentic flavour of Europe to the USA, allowing the world to savour the excellence and know-how that have always distinguished our products,” declared Renato Zaghini , president of the Grana Padano Consortium, commenting on the participation of the most consumed PDO cheese in the world.

“Participation in Iddba confirms the commitment to consolidate the presence of our excellence in a fundamental market such as the United States”, states Alessandro Utini , president of the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma.