Nestlé: Sinergity arrives in Latin America and the Middle East

Nestlé’s Sinergity, a science-based early-life-nutrition product, is now being rolled out in markets throughout Latin America and the Middle East, with launches in additional parts of Asia planned for later this year. This expansion follows on the innovation’s success in Europe.

Under the NAN brand, Sinergity is a proprietary blend that combines probiotics with six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) structurally identical to those found in breastmilk. This combination helps contribute to a more favorable gut environment and stronger immunity in early childhood.

"Nestlé is at the forefront of providing the most advanced, science-based solutions to support nutrition," said Laurent Alsteens, Global Head of Infant and Early Childhood Nutrition at Nestlé. "Our products containing HMOs are available in over 50 countries. With parents seeking the best for their little ones, we continue to invest in products with proven benefits, creating an opportunity for growth of trusted brands in this area."

With over 30 years of research in the HMO space, Nestlé relentlessly pursues innovations in this area and actively shares its knowledge with the health community around the world. As a result, the company has one of the widest ranges of HMO products available on the market.

NAN Sinergity is one of Nestlé's six 'big bets' for 2025. It is a key innovation in which the company sees significant growth potential, as it addresses evolving consumer expectations and needs.