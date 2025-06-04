Bts and Eiffel Gaz Vert invest 208 million in Italy for biomethane

Green One, the joint venture company active in the development of anaerobic digestion technologies, owned by BTS DevCo (the development company of the BTS Group) and Eiffel Gaz Vert, the investment fund dedicated to "green molecules" managed by Eiffel Investment Group, announce the finalization of the financial closing with Deutsche Bank, for a financing through debt of 208 million Euro destined to the development and realization of 10 new plants of production of biomethane in Italy. Tas, the Trust & Agency Services Team of Deutsche Bank Italia, in coordination with TAS Luxembourg, supported the transaction as Agent Bank.

This important funding, the official statement stresses, represents a "milestone" for the future of sustainable energy in our country. In fact, the construction of the plants will make a concrete contribution to Italy’s strategic objectives regarding energy independence, environmental sustainability and emission reduction, Promoting a circular economy model through the exploitation of organic waste from agriculture and agro-industry and its transformation into renewable natural gas.

"This agreement represents a key step in the strategic growth of BTS and strengthens our commitment to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions for renewable energy production -said Franco Lusuriello, ceo of BTS-. This is an investment that, in addition to consolidating our leadership in the sector, contributes concretely to the Italian objectives of ecological transition and energy autonomy".

"Biogas -adds Pierre-Antoine Machelon, Head of Energy Transition Infrastructure at Eiffel Investment Group- is a pillar of the energy transition in Europe and we strongly believe in its potential to decarbonize industry, Strengthen energy independence and enhance local agricultural resources. We are very happy that Deutsche Bank has joined Green One as a key financial partner. This new funding will accelerate the development of the platform at a crucial historical moment"



BTS Group

Italian pioneer and global leader in anaerobic digestion technology, with over 25 years of experience in renewable energy solutions. Through its subsidiary BTS Biogas, the company designs, builds and operates biogas and biomethane plants in Europe, North America and East Asia, with over 270 operational plants built. BTS plants convert organic waste from municipalities, agri-food producers and farms into clean energy and high quality fertilisers, promoting the transition to a circular economy.



In 2022, BTS expanded its activities with the creation of BTS DevCo, a division dedicated to the development and direct management of anaerobic digestion plants. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, BTS continues to lead the global biomethane revolution by offering environmentally friendly and scalable energy solutions for a low-carbon future. The BTS Group team has about 150 talented professionals, with offices in Italy (Affi and Brunico), France (Oullins Cedex), the United Kingdom (Leeds) and the United States (Annapolis). In November 2024 Bts DevCo (and Eiffel) decided to invest 50 million Euro in the production of biomethane in Italy and Europe through Green One.

Eiffel investment group

Asset management company with around 7 billion Euros of assets under management. The investor base of Eiffel Investment Group is made up of large institutional investors (insurance companies, mutuals, pension funds, banks, family offices, public investors, etc.) and retail investors through distribution intermediaries. Backed by the Impala group founded by entrepreneur Jacques Veyrat, Eiffel Investment Group has strong industrial expertise, particularly in the field of energy transition. Eiffel finances companies and assets through four main strategies: private debt, private equity, energy transition (infrastructure debt and equity, private equity) and quoted credit and equity. The team at Eiffel Investment Group has around 110 talented professionals, with offices in France (Paris), BeNeLux (Amsterdam), Italy (Milan), Poland (Warsaw), USA (New York) and UAE (Abu Dhabi). Eiffel Gaz Vert is a specialized professional fund, reserved exclusively for institutional investors.