EU. Accommodation and food service: production down year-on-year in March

According to Eurostat's first estimates, in March 2025, compared with February 2025, seasonally adjusted services production increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the European Union. In February 2025, services production had decreased by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU. Moreover, in March 2025, compared with March 2024, the same production increased by 2.9% in both the euro area and the EU.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases were recorded in Denmark (+10.9%), Luxembourg (+7.8%) and Greece (+5.9%). The most significant decreases were observed in Malta (-4.5%), Slovenia (-0.4%) and Sweden (-0.3%). In Italy, in March 2025, the production of services observed increases both on a monthly basis (+0.7%) and on an annual basis (+0.2%).

In both the EU and the euro area, in March 2025, output increased by 0.1% for accommodation and food services compared to February 2025. In the euro area, in March 2025, compared to March 2024, output for accommodation and food services decreased by 0.6%. Also on an annual basis, in the EU, output for accommodation and food services decreased by 0.4%.