Mandarin Oriental gestirà San Clemente Palace Venezia
L'hotel dopo la ristrutturazione presenterà 136 camere e 4 ristoranti
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group ha annunciato che gestirà e cambierà il marchio del San Clemente Palace Hotel di Venezia. La società di Hong Kong, infatti, ha acquisito in management contract la gestione del San Clemente Hotel Palace di Venezia. Come sottolinea il comunicato ufficiale, Mandarin Oriental gestirà l'hotel fino alla chiusura stagionale nel novembre 2025, quando inizierà un'ampia ristrutturazione in t...
EFA News - European Food Agency
